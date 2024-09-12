Left-arm fast-bowler Saurabh Netravalkar included in USA team for Namibia tour

New Delhi: Left-arm fast-bowler Saurabh Netravalkar, who shined for USA during this year’s Men’s T20 World Cup by picking six wickets in as many games, has been included in the squad for the Namibia tour happening later this month. But Netravalkar, 33, will play only in the ODI leg of the tour, especially after missing the USA’s tour of Netherlands due to being on paternity leave. In his absence from the T20I team, left-arm seamer Ayan Desai has been handed a maiden call-up to the national team. IANS

