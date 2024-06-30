India Clinches Second Men's T20 World Cup Title with Thrilling Victory Over South Africa

Bridgetown: South Africa needed 30 runs off 30 balls to win the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup. But Hardik Pandya’s 3-20 and Jasprit Bumrah’s 2-18 helped an unbeaten India to come back and clinch their second title in the shortest format with a seven-run win at the Kensington Oval on Saturday.

Talismanic batter Virat Kohli stepped up to end his lean run with a 59-ball 76 to help India post a competitive 176/7, the highest total in a Men’s T20 World Cup final. His 72-run stand for the fourth wicket with Axar Patel, who made 47 off 31 balls, and a 57-run partnership with Shivam Dube, who hit a 16-ball 27, helped India go past 175-run mark, as they got 42 runs off the last three overs.

In reply, South Africa were very much in sight to chase down the total. But Hardik taking out Heinrich Klaasen propelled India to come back into the match and emerge victorious to end a long 11-year global trophy drought as they restricted South Africa to 169/8.

India now join West Indies and England as two-time winners of the Men's T20 World Cup, and give a winning farewell to head coach Rahul Dravid. With the ultimate glory achieved, it made way for emotional scenes – hugs, handshakes and tears welling up in the Indian camp, with ‘chak de india’ and ‘lehra do’ blaring from the loudspeakers.

Incdia's bowlers, led by Arshdeep Singh (2/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18), then worked their magic as they did throughout this tournament, limiting South Africa to 169 for 8.

The Proteas, who were playing in their maiden World Cup final, did put up a good fight.

Heinrich Klaasen threatened to snatch victory while scoring 52 off 27 balls (2x4, 5x6), but Hardik Pandya (3/20) dismissed him to set the game up decisively for India.

A large chunk of the credit though should go to Kohli for anchoring the innings and pushing India to a fighting total.

He completed his 50 off in 48 balls, but the knock was what precisely India needed after the early dismissals of skipper Rohit Sharma (9), Rishabh Pant (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (3), which reduced India to a worrying 34 for 3.

However, Kohli had an able partner in Axar Patel (47, 31 balls, 1x4, 6x4) during the fourth-wicket alliance that produced 72 runs to ease the early nerves.

After the run-out of Axar, who took on the SA bowlers bravely, left-hander Shivam Dube (27 off 16 balls, 3x4 1x6) gave the innings a late fillip. Agencies

