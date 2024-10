New Delhi: Leg-spinner Usman Qadir has announced his retirement from Pakistan cricket at the age of 31. Usman, the son of legendary spinner Abdul Qadir, picked 32 wickets from playing 25 T20Is and one ODI for Pakistan from 2020 to 2023. IANS

