Legendary Assam Cricketer and Former Captain Badal Thakur Passes Away at 94 in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Badal Thakur, a legendary former first-class cricketer and former captain of Assam, passed away in a city nursing home after proloneged illness. He was 94.

Thakur was widely regarded as a pioneering all-rounder who played a significant role in shaping the early years of domestic cricket in Assam during the 1950s and 1960s. Over the course of his career, he appeared in 17 first-class matches and captained the Assam team during the 1952–53 and 1965–66 seasons.

An accomplished all-rounder, he scored 566 runs, with a highest score of 96 against Odisha. With the ball, he claimed 26 wickets, his best bowling figures being 7 for 26 in an innings against Bengal.

Known for his dedication and versatility on the field, Thakur earned respect as one of the state’s earliest cricketing stalwarts. His contributions laid a strong foundation for future generations of cricketers in Assam.

Beyond his playing career, Thakur remained actively involved in sports administration and welfare. He served as the president of the All Assam Sports Pensioners’ Association (AASPA), where he worked to support and uplift former athletes.

The Guwahati Sports Association expresses its profound grief and heartfelt condolences on the demise of Badal Thakur. Moreover, All Assam Sports Pensioners' Association (AASPA) and Assam Sports Journalists Association are deeply saddened by the death of the former cricketer.

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