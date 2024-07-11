Legendary Prakash Padukone is set to travel as Indian badminton squad mentor for Paris Olympics

NEW DELHI: Legendary Prakash Padukone is set to travel as a mentor along with the 15-member Indian badminton squad for the Paris Olympics, beginning on July 26.

Padukone, the first Indian to win the All England Championship, was retired in 1991 even as badminton was introduced in the Olympics at the 1992 Barcelona Games. In the last Olympics, India chief coach Gopichand had decided not to travel to Tokyo due to the cap on the number of officials accompanying athletes in the light of COVID-19 situation in 2021. Agencies

Also Read: Badminton legend Prakash Padukone presented with SJFI Medal

Also Watch: