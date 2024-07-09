PV Sindhu to be India’s female flag-bearer in Paris Olympics; Gagan Narang replaces Mary Kom as Chef-de-Mission

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist and 2019 World Champion in badminton PV Sindhu will be India’s female flag-bearer alongside veteran Table Tennis player A Sharath Kamal in the opening ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024 beginning on July 26 while Gagan Narang has been chosen to replace MC Mary Kom as the Chef-de-Mission of the Indian contingent.

“I am also delighted to announce that India’s only woman to win two Olympic medals, PV Sindhu, as the female Flag-bearer alongside Table Tennis ace A Sharath Kamal in the opening ceremony,” said IOA president PT Usha.

PV Sindhu, currently ranked World No. 12, has been the face of Indian badminton for years. The silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics against Spain’s Carolina Marin saw her become the first Indian badminton player to reach the final of the showpiece event.

Sindhu in 2019 created history again as she became the first Indian to win the prestigious badminton World Championships since its inception in 1977. She also equalled two-time Olympic gold medallist Zhang Ning’s record of five medals at the event. Even the colour of their medals are the same — two bronze, two silver, and one gold.

In Tokyo Olympics, she went on to win a bronze medal making her the first and the only female Indian athlete to win two Olympic medals.

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha on Monday said the 41-year-old Gagan Narang’s elevation from Deputy Chef-de-Mission’s position was an automatic choice in the wake of Mary Kom’s resignation. “I was looking for an Olympic medalist to lead our contingent and my young colleague is an apt replacement for Mary Kom,” she said.

Gagan Narang is a four-time Olympian and 2012 Olympic Games men’s 10m Air Rifle bronze medalist. “I am confident that our athletes are well prepared to deliver the best results for India in Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” said Usha. (ANI)

