Legends Cricket Trophy Season 2: Yuvraj Singh joins New York Strikers

NEW DELHI: Former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh joined New York as the captain and icon player for the upcoming Legends Cricket Trophy Season 2. Yuvraj’s addition enriches the squad with a depth of expertise, skill, and leadership, fortifying New York Superstar Strikers’ readiness to lead in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

The announcement of Yuvraj’s leadership role has elevated the excitement surrounding New York Superstar Strikers’ participation in the Legends Cricket Trophy Season 2, igniting enthusiasm among fans and cricket enthusiasts worldwide. IANS

