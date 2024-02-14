Veteran cricket coach Abdur Robb known as ‘Baboonda’ no more

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Veteran cricket coach Abdur Robb, popularly known as Baboonda, passed away at his residence in the city today after prolonged illness. He was 79 years old.

Robb was associated with New Star Club and was instrumental in producing several top cricketers of the State. The Assam Cricket Association condoled the death of the veteran coach. In a release president and secretary of the Assam Cricket Association Taranga Gogoi and Tridib Konwar said, “Robb’s passing leaves a void in our hearts, as we remember his contributions to the sport and his unwavering dedication. His passion for the game and commitment to its growth will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Guwahati Sports Association too condoled the death of Robb, who was also the members of this prestigious organization, and as a mark of respect the flag of the association will be half mast for three days.

