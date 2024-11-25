Leverkusen's Schick scores hat-trick in comeback win over Heidenheim

MUNICH: Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick bagged a hat-trick on Saturday to help the German champion battle back from a two-goal deficit and crush Heidenheim 5-2 in the Bundesliga.

The Czech forward got the nod after Victor Boniface was ruled out with a muscle injury and he made the most of his chance as Leverkusen won its first match after three consecutive league draws.

It was only the second league win in its last seven games for Xabi Alonso’s team, who won the domestic double last season undefeated. With the champion contesting eight matches in four weeks, including its German Cup clash against Bayern Munich on December 3, it has to contend with a crammed schedule.

Leverkusen, who first take on RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday, is on 20 points in fourth place, nine off leader Bayern Munich, 3-0 winners over Augsburg on Friday, and one behind RB Leipzig, who lost 4-3 against Hoffenheim to drop to third place.

Eintracht Frankfurt moved into second on 23 after its 1-0 win over Werder Bremen courtesy of a Mario Goetze goal. Agencies

