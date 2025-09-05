Lewis Hamilton "shocked" by "hardcore" penalty for F1 Italian Grand Prix

Monza: Lewis Hamilton says he was left “shocked” by the five-place grid penalty that will compromise his first Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver this weekend, but insists he is “very motivated” to fight back in front of the Tifosi. Hamilton, who will start no higher than sixth at Ferrari’s home race, was sanctioned after stewards at Zandvoort ruled he had failed to slow sufficiently for double-waved yellow flags during reconnaissance laps before last Sunday’s Dutch GP.

The incident was not investigated until after the race, which he crashed out of, and the decision to penalise him came hours later. In addition to the grid drop, Hamilton received two penalty points on his FIA Super Licence. IANS

