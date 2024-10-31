Lewis Hamilton to drive Ayrton Senna’s 1990 McLaren as a tribute at Brazilian Grand Prix

New Delhi: Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton will honour his hero, the late Ayrton Senna, by driving the legend's title-winning McLaren MP4/5B in a tribute event at the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend. The event, named "Senna Sempre" (Senna Always), marks 30 years since the iconic driver lost his life at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix – an incident that left an indelible impact on Formula 1. “This weekend, there will be the Sao Paulo Formula 1 Grand Prix, an event broadcast by Band and BandSports. And this year, which marks 30 years since Ayrton Senna's death, the three-time champion will be honoured in Interlagos. The “Senna Forever” event will take place on Saturday.

“The McLaren that Senna drove to win his second championship in 1990 will return to the track, this time driven by none other than Lewis Hamilton,” reported Band, a Brazilian news outlet.

Hamilton’s demonstration lap, which will take place after the F1 sprint and qualifying session, is the latest in a series of tributes to Senna by the F1 community throughout the 2024 season. Earlier this year, Sebastian Vettel, a four-time World Champion, honoured Senna at Imola by driving Senna’s 1993 McLaren, which is part of Vettel’s collection.

McLaren also paid homage with a special livery inspired by Senna’s iconic yellow, green, and blue helmet at the Monaco Grand Prix, where Senna famously claimed six victories. IANS

