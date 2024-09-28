‘You leave a legacy of always being yourself’: Lewis Hamilton on Daniel Ricciardo

New Delhi: Seven-time World champion Lewis Hamilton lauded Daniel Ricciardo for leaving a legacy of being himself during his entire Formula 1 career after Team RB confirmed his departure and named Liam Lawson as the Australian driver’s replacement for the remainder of the season on Thursday.

Ricciardo’s career in F1 came to an immediate end after the announcement qhich meant that the Singapore Grand Prix was his last career race in which he finished 18th with the fastest lap.

“@danielricciardo it’s been a honour to compete with you over the years. I’ll never forget the battles, the laughs, and drinking out of your shoe gross, but glad I got to do it with you bud.

“You leave a legacy of always being yourself, which in this sport is never easy. You’ve taken it all with the biggest smile and I salute you for it. There is so much more for you up ahead and I can’t wait to see what you do next. Always here for you, man,” Hamilton wrote on X. IANS

