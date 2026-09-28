Leylah Fernandez beats Talia Gibson to win Singapore Open title

Singapore: Canada’s Leylah Fernandez defeated Australia’s Talia Gibson 7-5, 6-0 on Sunday to win the Singapore Open and secure the sixth WTA title of her career.

The world number 31 broke early in the first set, but Gibson twice fought back from a break down to stay level. Fernandez, 24, held firm late, converting her first set point to take the opener 7-5. She then dominated the second set, quickly building a double-break lead as Gibson’s challenge faded, before closing out a commanding 6-0 set to clinch the trophy. The title is Fernandez’s second WTA 500 crown, after her 2025 Mubadala DC Open win, and caps a strong week in Singapore that included victories over French Open champion and top seed Mirra Andreeva and Roland Garros runner-up Maja Chwalinska. Agencies

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