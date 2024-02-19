Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe scores as sub to help Paris Saint-Germain see off Nantes

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe came off the bench and scored a penalty as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes 2-0 on Saturday after the France captain informed the club this week he plans to leave at the end of the season. Lucas Hernandez’s deflected strike broke the deadlock on the hour at the Stade de la Beaujoire before Mbappe made sure of the points after he was fouled inside the area.

PSG stretched its lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 14 points with a record-extending 12th title surely now a formality after Nice suffered a fifth loss in nine games Friday. The main talking point in Paris though, will be the future of Mbappe, who is seemingly entering the final months of a seven-year stint with the French champion. Agencies

