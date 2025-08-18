Ligue 1: Monaco, Lyon win; Nice lose at home

PARIS: England international Eric Dier scored on his competitive debut for AS Monaco, who kicked off their Ligue 1 campaign with a comfortable 3-1 home win over Le Havre on Saturday.

An own goal by Le Havre defender Gautier Lloris put Monaco ahead in the 32nd minute. Former Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich player Dier doubled the hosts' lead shortly after the hour mark, finding the target off Lamine Camara's cross.

Le Havre, who finished one point above the relegation playoff spot last season, struck back six minutes later with Rassoul Ndiaye cutting in from the left and finding the net near the far post with a low right-footed shot.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser but paid the price for their high defensive line when Denis Zakaria ran up the empty space into the Le Havre box and crossed to Maghnes Akliouche for a close-range finish.

Earlier, Olympique Lyonnais also got their campaign off to a winning start when Georges Mikautadze scored in added time before the break to give them a 1-0 win at RC Lens.

Monaco, who finished third last season, visit Lille on August 24 when Le Havre host Lens.

Nice got off to a poor start. losing at home to Toulouse 1-0 after Djibril Sidibé scored last minute winner.

Marseille lost at Rennes 1-0 on Friday. Agencies

Also Read: Vivek Basumatary, Purnima Karmakar win Dr. A C Sarma Sports Award 2025

Also Watch: