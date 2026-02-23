Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain beat Metz; Lens lose to Monaco

PARIS: Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola scored in the first half as Paris Saint-Germain returned to the top of Ligue 1 2025-26 standings with a 3-0 home victory over bottom side Metz following a slip-up by title rival Lens at home to Monaco on Saturday.

PSG has 54 points from 23 games, two more than second-placed Lens, which let a two-goal lead slip as it lost 3-2 to Monaco.

“We messed up,” Lens coach Pierre Sage said.

“We had the victory in our hands, we were playing quite well in the second half and were pretty much focused on finishing the match in this way. The three goals we conceded were individual and collective errors. We still have 11 matches to play and the chance to achieve our goal,” he added.

PSG took the lead inside three minutes against Metz , and it was far too easy. Warren Zaire-Emery played Doue in on goal as the visitor held a high defensive line, and the latter finished unopposed for his ninth goal of the season.

The Parisian club added a second in the first half added time when Metz failed to clear a corner, and Goncalo Ramos steered the ball ?back across goal, allowing Barcola to head into the net.

PSG had to wait until the 77th minute for its third goal as it won possession on the edge of the Metz box, and Goncalo Ramos rifled in a shot from a tight angle.

Ansu Fati scored the winner as Monaco came from behind to defeat Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Lens was ahead thanks to a spectacular volley from Odsonne Edouard inside three minutes and extended its advantage after 56 minutes as Florian Thauvin reacted quickest to a rebound to score.

But Monaco hit back six minutes later when Folarin Balogun took a pass from Mamadou Coulibaly and fired low into the net.

Two goals in as many minutes changed the game as Denis Zakaria’s bullet header brought the scores level, before a moment of brilliance from Fati gave the visitors the lead.

He collected possession after a Lens defensive mistake on the halfway line before chipping the ball over goalkeeper Robin Risser. Agencies

