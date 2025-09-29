Ligue 1: PSG get back on track with 2-0 win over Auxerre

PARIS: Goals from Illia Zabarnyi and Lucas Beraldo secured Paris St Germain a 2-0 win over Auxerre on Saturday, just five days after the champion slumped to its first Ligue 1 defeat of the season against Olympique de Marseille.

The result moved leader PSG to 15 points, leaving it three points clear of Marseille, Monaco, Lyon and Strasbourg. Lyon could match PSG’s tally if it beats Lille on Sunday.

“It’s good to be back on our champions way. It was important today and I think the team did well. Personally, it’s amazing for me to score here, at the Parc des Princes, my first goal,” Zabarnyi told Ligue 1+.

The Ukrainian defender scored the opener in the 32nd minute with a left-footed volley at the far post from a Vitinha cross just after Auxerre keeper Donovan Leon blocked attempts by Lee Kang-in and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Following the interval, Beraldo headed home from Senny Mayulu’s cross, capitalising on a chance just minutes after Bradley Barcola squandered a one-on-one opportunity with Leon.

Achraf Hakimi thought he scored the third goal but his effort was ruled out for offside.

PSG will face Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday. Agencies

