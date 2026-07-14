Linda Noskova breaks into WTA Top 10 after stunning maiden Wimbledon triumph

LONDON: Czech Linda Noskova moved into the WTA Top 10 on Monday after winning her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon on Saturday.

The 21-year-old jumps five places to a career-high number seven ranking, just behind compatriot Karolina Muchova, whom she beat in the final at the All England Club.

Noskova won her third WTA title and first major in astonishing style, recovering from wasting five match points in the second set to beat Muchova.

Aryna Sabalenka, who crashed out of Wimbledon in the last 16 to Japan’s Naomi Osaka, remains world number one ahead of Kazakh Elena Rybakina, who fell in the third round to Belgian Elise Mertens. Agencies

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