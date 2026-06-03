Linsey Smith rises to No. 1 in ICC Women’s T20I bowling rankings ahead of World Cup

Dubai: England’s left-arm spinner Linsey Smith, who was fighting for a regular place in her side’s T20I setup less than two years ago, has now climbed to the summit of the ICC Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings for the first time in her career on the eve of the Women’s T20 World Cup. The 31-year-old England spinner moved ahead of Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal to become the world’s top-ranked T20I bowler following a string of impressive performances against New Zealand and India. Smith’s rise comes after a standout Player of the Series display against the White Ferns and another influential outing in England’s recent victory over India in Bristol. IANS

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