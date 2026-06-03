Salima Tete to lead India as Hockey India announces squad for FIH Women’s Nations Cup in New Zealand

New Delhi: Hockey India announced the women’s squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Auckland, New Zealand from June 15 to 21.

Salima Tete will continue as the team’s captain for the tournament. Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam will serve as dependable, experienced goalkeepers. In defence, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, and Jyoti bring significant international experience to the backline.

They will be joined by Lalthantluangi and Shilpi Dabas, who both earned their first senior call-ups during the recent Australia tour and are eager to continue developing at this level. IANS

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