Lionel Messi announces retirement from international football

New Delhi: Lionel Messi on Monday announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a 20-year Argentina career that included a World Cup triumph, two Copa América titles and a record 207 appearances for his country, saying the decision had been on his mind since the World Cup final defeat to Spain before the death of his father further convinced him it was time to step away.

The 39-year-old revealed the decision in a statement posted on his official Instagram account, confirming that he would no longer wear the Argentina jersey after one of the most celebrated international careers in football history.

"After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the national tea," Messi wrote on Instagram.

Messi said the decision had been painful, particularly because of the emotional bond he has shared with the national team and Argentina's supporters throughout his career.

“It was a decision that hurt, and still hurts deeply, but I understand that this is the right time. I swear I always gave everything — not just during the last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave my all for this shirt, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football."

Having made his senior Argentina debut in 2005, Messi experienced both the highest and most difficult moments of international football. He led his country to the World Cup title in 2022 after years of near misses and also helped Argentina win two Copa América crowns.

His international journey also included World Cup final defeats in 2014 and again this summer, with the loss to Spain in July proving to be a significant moment in his decision-making process.

Messi revealed that the words announcing his retirement had originally been written shortly after the final before the death of his father, Jorge, made him even more certain about bringing his international career to a close.

"I wrote these words on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my father, I am even more convinced than before," read the statement from Messi on Instagram.

The Argentine great said the passage of time and the emergence of a new generation of players also played a role in his decision to leave the national team.

"There is little time left and chapters are beginning to close, and this is one that hurts me a lot. I love, have loved and will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had; I have nothing more left to give. Besides, there are some great young players coming through who deserve their opportunity."

Messi thanked Argentina's supporters for standing by him throughout two decades of international football and said he would continue supporting the national team from outside the stadium.

"Thank you for all the love and support over these 20 years. I will miss hearing you from inside the stadium very much. Now I will be one of you, always supporting and cheering from the outside — in good times and bad, even more so in the bad times."

The former Argentina captain also paid tribute to the people who accompanied him throughout his journey, including his family, coaches, teammates and officials.

"Thank you to my family for always being there, for accompanying me on this beautiful but difficult journey. Thank you to every coach, teammate and official I had the chance to share this journey with. I am taking with me unforgettable memories and moments."

Looking back on everything Argentina achieved during his time with the national team, Messi said he was leaving with pride and satisfaction over the moments he and his teammates had created for the country.

"I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you, together with my teammates, moments we could only have dreamed of. It was crazy to experience it all with you. I love you!"

Messi ended his emotional farewell with a tribute to his country.

"Thank you, God, for making me Argentine."

"Let's go, Argentina!" IANS

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