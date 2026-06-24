Lionel Messi Earns Praise from Scaloni and Rangnick for Tireless Efforts

“When Leo gets activated, everyone gets activated. We are happy with Leo’s performance. When the team was having a rough time without possession, you could see his commitment. He was everywhere, stealing the ball and working hard for the team,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said.

“This is Lionel Messi. He doesn’t need many situations to decide a match. If someone is 39 and score two goals and has already scored five goals in two matches this early in the tournament, it shows us that he is one of the best,” Austria coach Ralf Rangnick said.

Also Read: “I’m Not Spending Time Thinking About My Age”: Lionel Messi