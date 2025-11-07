Lionel Messi leads MLS Best XI after 48 goal contributions

MIAMI: Superstar Lionel Messi, the Major League Soccer (MLS) Golden Boot winner and MLS MVP favourite, leads the competition’s Best XI list this season, which features representatives from nine clubs.

With 29 goals and 19 assists, the Inter Miami forward was one goal contribution shy of the league record of 49 set by Carlos Vela in 2019 and could be the first back-to-back MVP in league history.

Argentina’s Messi is joined on the list, announced by MLS on Wednesday, by players from seven different countries, including six players who are on the list for the first time. Agencies

