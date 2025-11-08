Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi will lead Argentina in a November 14 friendly against Angola in Luanda, as manager Lionel Scaloni named a 24-man squad which includes three uncapped players.

Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni, Strasbourg forward Joaquin Panichelli and Como midfielder Maximo Perrone were the newcomers among the call-ups for the South American champions.

The November 14 clash in Luanda will be the South American team’s only friendly of the upcoming FIFA international window.

As expected, Messi headlines an attack that also features Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez.

The reigning World Cup and Copa America champions will be without goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who is recovering from a calf injury.

The friendly will be one of the last chances for Scaloni to experiment with this squad before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada. IANS

