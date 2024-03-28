Lionel Messi on retirement: ‘Age won’t determine when I retire’

NEW DELHI: Lionel Messi will not consider his age as a deciding factor in his retirement plans, the Argentine forward said, adding that he has no clear idea of what he will do when that time comes.

Messi, who played for 17 years at Barcelona before signing for Paris St Germain in 2021 and Inter Miami last year, will turn 37 in under three months but knows for sure that his age will not determine when it is time to hang up his boots.

“I know that the moment I feel that I am no longer performing, that I am no longer enjoying it or helping my teammates (I will retire),” Messi told the Big Time podcast in an interview published on Wednesday.

“I am very self-critical. I know when I am doing well, when I am not, when I play well and when I play poorly. When I feel it’s time to take that step, I will do it without thinking about age. If I feel good, I will try to continue competing because it’s what I like and what I know how to do.”

Asked whether he had started to think about what he does next, the record eight-time Ballon D’Or winner had no straight answer. Agencies

