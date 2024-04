NEW YORK: Lionel Messi’s brace led Inter Miami to a 4-1 victory over the New England Revolution in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

Benjamin Cremaschi and Luis Suarez scored the other goals for Miami (6-2-3, 21 points), which has points in five straight games. Miami improved to 4-3-0 all-time against the Revolution. Agencies

