Lionel Messi scores twice in Inter Miami’s win over Nashville SC 3-1

MIAMI: Lionel Messi scored twice to increase his Major League Soccer (MLS) goals tally to seven and also had an assist to lead Inter Miami over Nashville SC 3-1 on Saturday night.

Messi had his second two-goal game in MLS after scoring two against Orlando on March 2. He has a goal or assist in each of the six league matches he’s played.

Sergio Busquets scored his first goal with Miami since joining former Barcelona teammate Messi last summer.

Miami is unbeaten in five matches against Nashville since Messi’s arrival. Miami also remained in first place in the Eastern Conference.

Miami will visit New England next Saturday, while Nashville hosts San Jose. Agencies

