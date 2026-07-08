Lionel Messi Sets New World Cup Assist Record, Overtaking Maradona in Atlanta Round of 16

ATLANTA: Lionel Messi set up a goal for Cristian Romero during the Round of 16 match against Egypt in Atlanta on Tuesday to break another FIFA World Cup record. This was Messi’s ninth assist at the World Cup, which took him past Argentina legend Diego Maradona for most assists. The 39-year-old opened his account for assists in this edition against Egypt. Before this, Messi set up three goals in 2022, against Croatia, Netherlands and Croatia. At the 2018 World Cup, Messi had two assists, both coming in the Round of 16 loss to France. He had an assist each during the three World Cups before that. Agencies

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