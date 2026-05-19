Lionel Messi stars with goal and assist in Inter Miami victory

Miami: Lionel Messi continued his excellent form in Major League Soccer, scoring once and providing an assist to lead Inter Miami CF to a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday. This win marked the club’s first at its new home stadium.

Messi netted his 12th goal of the season and recorded his sixth assist, while German Berterame scored Miami’s second goal during a dominant performance at Nu Stadium. This victory ended Miami’s frustrating 0-3-1 start at the venue, which officially opened in April.

Dayne St. Clair made four saves to help Miami achieve their third clean sheet of the season, the first since a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake in April.

For Portland, the away game was tough again as they suffered their fourth 2-0 road defeat this season and their third loss in their last five away matches. Despite taking 16 shots, the Timbers were outshot 22-16 and trailed 9-4 in shots on target. IANS

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