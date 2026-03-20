Lionel Messi to Captain Argentina in Friendly Against Guatemala

NEW DELHI: Lionel Messi was called up on Wednesday for a March 31 friendly match against Guatemala as Argentina gears up to defend its FIFA World Cup title. The game at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires was arranged after the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain on March 27 in Qatar was called off because of the conflict in West Asia. Coach Lionel Scaloni left out striker Lautaro Martinez, defender Lisandro Martinez, and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso because of physical problems. Agencies

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