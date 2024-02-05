Lionel Messi’s absence in friendly infuriates Hong Kong fans

Hong Kong: Lionel Messi's failure to take to the field in a Sunday friendly between Inter Miami and a Hong Kong League XI infuriated fans at the Hong Kong Stadium. The stadium was fully packed with about 40,000 fans, many of whom were eager to watch Messi play, but both the Argentinian and teammate Luis Suarez remained on the bench throughout the game despite fans' repeated chants. The star-studded Inter Miami only threw on Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets at the hour mark

Many fans left early and some of them asked for refunds and Inter Miami's co-owner David Beckham was booed when giving a speech after the game. "The ticket cost me a lot, but I felt heartbroken as Messi didn't even have a cameo appearance," a spectator said after the game. IANS

