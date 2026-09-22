Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami play out 2-2 against San Diego

Miami: Inter Miami CF played out a 2-2 draw at home against San Diego FC in MLS regular season action. Goals from captain Lionel Messi and striker Luis Suarez secured the point for the team at Nu Stadium.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 12th minute through a goal from Anders Dreyer. Messi equalised for Inter Miami in the 24th minute through a free-kick curler from the right that ultimately found the top-left corner.

The goal took the Argentine maestro’s tally to 20 as he continues to lead the race for the 2026 MLS Golden Boot. The Argentine superstar became the second player in MLS history to score 20-plus goals in three straight seasons, joining LAFC’s Denis Bouanga (2023-25) in that esteemed territory. IANS

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