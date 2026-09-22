Gauhati Town Club rally to hold Dynamo Club 1-1 in GSA A Division clash

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club and Dynamo Club shared points following a 1-1 draw in their GSA A Division Football League match at the GTC Ground, Fulung, on Monday. Chirom S. Singh put Dynamo Club ahead in the 30th minute of the match. However Binan Singh ensured one point for Gauhati Town Club netting the equalizer in the 67th minute. Jayanta Baglary of Gauhati Town Club was named Player of the Match.

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