Litton Das Century Lifts Bangladesh After Early Collapse vs Pakistan in 2nd Test in Sylhet

SYLHET: Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das hit a sublime century as Bangladesh recovered from early trouble on the opening day of the second and final Test against Pakistan on Saturday.

He hammered 126 runs off 159 balls with 16 fours and two sixes to help Bangladesh post 278 all out in its first innings before Pakistan reached 21 without loss at stumps, trailing by 257.

No other Bangladesh batter reached 30 runs, exposing its batting vulnerability against a disciplined Pakistan pace attack.

Khurram Shahzad, who replaced Shaheen Shah Afridi in the squad, led the charge with 4-81 while Mohammad Abbas claimed 3-45.

Hasan Ali, who was stretchered off after falling awkwardly in his first over, returned later and finished with 2-49, including the wicket of Das.

Pakistan batters Azan Awais (13 not out) and Abdullah Fazal (8 not out) safely negotiated six overs.

Leading Pakistan batter Babar Azam was back in the squad after missing the first Test because of a left knee injury. Agencies

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