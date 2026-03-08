Liverpool Advances to FA Cup Quarterfinals with Victory Over Wolves

LONDON: Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson scored one goal and created another in the second half as his side cruised to a 3-1 away win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday that sent it through to the FA Cup quarterfinals.

After conceding a 94th-minute goal to lose 2-1 when the teams met in the Premier League on Tuesday, Liverpool returned to the Molineux Stadium looking to keep alive its hopes of winning some silverware this season, but once again it looked pedestrian in a dull and scoreless first half.

Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha announced himself with a lightning-quick step-over and shot in the 11th minute, and the 17-year-old’s attacking forays were among the few bright sparks as the home side packed its defence and the visitor laboured to break it down.

Liverpool’s otherwise leaden attack finally clicked on the counter six minutes after the break as Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones worked the ball from right to left, and Robertson lashed the ball across the keeper into the net to break the deadlock.

Two minutes later, Robertson turned provider, firing the ball across the face of the goal for Salah to score from close range, and after a lengthy VAR review that confirmed that the Egyptian was onside, the goal was allowed to stand.

That goal gave the visitor a much-needed injection of energy, and though Wolves had defended well until going behind, it showed little in attack, creating only a handful of half-chances.

Jones added a third for Liverpool in the 74th minute, and despite Hwang Hee-chan pulling a goal back in stoppage time, Liverpool went through to the last eight.

It will find out its opponent when the draw takes place on Monday, ahead of West Ham United’s fifth-round tie against Brentford.

For Robertson, Friday’s win was a measure of revenge for Liverpool’s defeat earlier in the week. Agencies

Also Read: Aravindh Chithambaram Triumphs Over Jorden van Foreest at Prague Chess Festival