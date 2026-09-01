Liverpool confirm signing of Bradley Barcola from PSG

New Delhi: As the transfer window nears its end, Liverpool have made a big-money signing of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, while Manchester City have signed Allan Elias from Palmeiras.

Liverpool have bought the French international Barcola in a deal worth up to GBP 123mn, with GBP 106mn guaranteed and the remainder potential add-ons. "The French forward put pen to paper on a long-term contract with the Reds at the AXA Training Centre after passing a medical and finalising the transfer," Liverpool said in a statement.

The winger has agreed to a five-year deal at Anfield and will wear the No.29 jersey for the Reds, aiming to add pace and versatility to the attack. "It's a great pride to be able to play for Liverpool. I'm very happy," Barcola said, as quoted by Liverpool.

"It took a long time, but I'm really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool, and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play. I hope to achieve very big things. First of all, winning the Premier League – it's one of my biggest dreams in my life.

"It is to do that and to stay in this team in the long term – that's why I signed a long contract – and I hope I can do it," he added.

Barcola had his minutes limited at PSG, with the club favouring Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. He is a two-time Champions League winner with PSG, but had to come off the bench in the finals. IANS

England face an extensive Test schedule over the next year, including tours of South Africa and Bangladesh, before hosting Australia for the Ashes. "I don't want to get too far ahead on it because there's a lot of cricket to be played beforehand. But I think we're building an attack in four people that we've had here in this game, and a few guys backing it up, with pace and skill around it.

“And I think combining the two together and the more Test matches they all gain together, the better opportunity we've got when you go to more challenging conditions, and away from home in particular," added Trescothick. IANS

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