Liverpool’s Alexander Isak, Alisson to miss match against Aston Villa

Liverpool: Struggling Liverpool will be without striker Alexander Isak and goalkeeper Alisson for the Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Liverpool are eager to end a dismal stretch of six defeats in their last seven matches across competitions. However, manager Arne Slot is dealing with selection concerns, with Isak and Alisson still sidelined. Slot confirmed on Friday that he was “99.9% sure” both would miss the game.

Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch could return after taking part in Thursday’s training - a rare positive for Slot’s reigning champions, who have slipped to seventh place, seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal, and are staring at a challenging run of fixtures. IANS

