Liverpool’s defender Conor Bradley out of the season

Liverpool: Liverpool suffered a major blow in the ongoing Premier League as defender Conor Bradley has been ruled out for the remainder of the domestic season after sustaining a significant knee injury involving damage to bone and ligament. The 22-year-old will undergo surgery in the coming days.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Conor Bradley has sustained a significant knee injury. The right-back suffered the issue in the latter stages of Thursday night’s Premier League fixture away at Arsenal,” the club said in a statement.

“Bradley will undergo surgery in the coming days and then begin a period of rehabilitation at the AXA Training Centre. No timeframe is being placed on his return to playing at this stage of the process,” Liverpool added. IANS

Also read: EPL: Arsenal play goalless draw against Liverpool