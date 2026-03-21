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Liverpool's Salah Out with Injury for Brighton Clash After Champions League Win

Liverpool FC boss Arne Slot confirms Mohamed Salah will miss Brighton clash due to injury.
Liverpool's Salah Out with Injury for Brighton Clash After Champions League Win
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Liverpool: English football club Liverpool FC manager Arne Slot has confirmed on Friday that star forward Mohamed Salah will miss the upcoming Premier League clash against Brighton &amp; Hove Albion due to a muscle injury.

Salah picked up the issue during Liverpool’s recent UEFA Champions League match against Galatasaray at Anfield. The Egyptian forward was substituted in the second half despite delivering an impressive performance in the 4-0 win, where he registered both a goal and an assist. IANS

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Mohamed Salah
Brighton & Hove Albion F.C

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