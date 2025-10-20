2 State Weightlifters Named in Indian Team for Asian Youth Games

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two weightlifters from Assam have been selected to represent India at the 3rd Asian Youth Games, scheduled to be held in Bahrain from October 22.

The selected athletes are Dharmajyoti Dewgharia (56kg category) and Abhinav Gogoi (71kg category). In addition, Alakesh Baruah from Assam has been named as a coach for the Indian weightlifting team. A total of 10 weightlifters will be part of the Indian contingent and Indian contingent will compete across 21 disciplines at the Games.

