2nd Minoo Baruah Memorial Table Tennis Tournament concludes in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 2nd Minoo Baruah Memorial Table Tennis Tournament concluded at the Gana Sewa Bhawan, Assam Secretariat here on Friday. The three-day competition was organised by the Assam Secretariat Sports and Cultural Organisation (ASSCO).

The trophies for the top three finishers in both the men’s and women’s categories, along with cash prizes for the champions and runners-up, will be presented at a cultural programme on June 20, coinciding with Bishnu Rabha Divas.

Final results: Men’s Singles Champion: Bhagya Pratim Talukdar and runners-up Dhrubajyoti Doley. Women’s Singles champion Monmi Borthakur and runners-up Murchana Sahariah.

Also Read: Will Young Recalled to Replace Retired Kane Williamson for Remainder of England Test Series