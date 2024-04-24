3 State players in semifinals of AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Three State players entered into the semifinals in the U-12 Girls Singles event in the AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament held at the Chachal Tennis Complex here today. They were Phaagun Jyoti, Kristi Haloi and Devanshi Tamuly. Priyangshi Chatterjee from West Bengal has completed the last-four line-up. Meanwhile the singles quarter final matches of the boys and girls under 14 years and boys under 12 years will be held on Wednesday.

