AITA Championship Series tennis tournament begins at All Assam Tennis Association complex

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: AITA Championship Series tennis tournament for boys and girls under 12 and 14 years got under way at the All Assam Tennis Association complex, here on Monday. Players from Telangana, Gujrat, West Bengal, Sikkim and host Assam are participating in this junior national level tournament. Chandogya T Pathak and Nayeem Hussain of Assam got the top seed in the boys and girls under 14 years events respectively while Nibras Hussain also from Assam got the top seed in the boys under 12 event. Several players from Assam today moved into the next round of the competition by winning their first round matches.

