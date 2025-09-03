35th Inter-District Judo Championship to Begin September 9 in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 35th Inter-District Judo Championship, organised by the All Assam Judo Association with support from Prerona The Mission, is set to begin on September 9 in Guwahati. The event is expected to draw participation from over 400 judokas representing various districts across the state.

At a press briefing held today, Organising Committee president Arup Kumar Mishra and working president Bani Brata Das announced that the championship will include competitions for boys and girls across Sub-Junior, Junior, Cadet, and Senior men’s and women’s weight categories. This year, a Mini Sub-Junior section for children aged 8 to 12 may also be introduced.

During the briefing, Bani Brata Das also appealed to the government for support in providing training mats for judokas across Assam. He highlighted that the lack of adequate mats is significantly hampering the training and development of athletes in the state.

