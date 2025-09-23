36th East Zone Junior Athletics championship: Assam win 14 medals

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam made an impressive start at the 36th East Zone Junior Athletics championship held in Ranchi on Monday. Assam altogether won 14 medals on the opening day which included five gold, five silver and four bronze. The gold medal winners on the opening day are: Snigdhapratim Konwar (Shotput), Priyanuj Barua (Triatholon), Masum Das (100m), Pahi Keot (5000m) and Bhumi Kumari (Discuss).

