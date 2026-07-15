3rd Guwahati Smart City International Open FIDE Rating Chess Tournament Begins

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 3rd Guwahati Smart City International Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament got under way at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in the city on Tuesday. Altogether 473 players including two International Masters, two Fide Masters and two Candidate Masters from different parts of the country are participating in the tournament. In the first round all seeded players including International Master Md Imran, Rathanvel, V S and Fide Master Arun Kataria won their respective matches.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by Ramen Deka, Governor of Chhattisgarh. Dilip Saikia, Member of Parliament, Bijulee Kalita Medhi, Member of Parliament, Nitin Narang, president, All India Chess Federation, Mukuta Deka, president, All Assam Chess Association and Rajib Dhar, general secretary, All Assam Chess Association were also present in the opening ceremony.

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