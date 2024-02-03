3rd National Hapkido Instructor and Referee Seminar begins at Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 3rd National Hapkido Instructor and Referee Seminar got under way at the Deshbhakta Tarunram Phukan Indoor Stadium here today. The seminar was organized by newly formed Hapkido Assam. The Seminar is being attended by 90 instructors and referees from 18 states. President of South Asian Hapkido Federation Kali Bahadur Gharti Magar, General Secretary of Assam Olympic Association Lakhya Konwar and Secretary General of Hapkido Association of India Rup Kamal Nandi were present at the inaugural ceremony of the seminar. It may be mentioned here that Hapkido is a form of a Korean martial art.

