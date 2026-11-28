GUWAHATI: The 3rd North East Para Sports Meet, organised by ‘Udayachal’ got under way at three venues in Guwahati on Friday. The inaugural ceremony of the three-day meet was held at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium, Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at Sarusajai.

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Chief Patron of the Paralympic Association of Assam, formally inaugurated the meet. In her brief address, she said that for the first time, two neighbouring countries of India - Nepal and Bhutan - are participating in the meet, which Assam is hosting for the third time. From next year, other Asian countries will also be invited.

The inaugural function was also attended by Lalit Thakur, Joint Secretary of the Paralympic Committee of India, Om Nath Shivakoti, representative of Nepal Paralympics, R C Jain, Chairman of Assam State School Education Board and Ankur Bharali, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare.

At today’s function, Assam cyclist Liza Das, who at the age of 16 represented India at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games-2026 and earned the distinction of being the country’s youngest and the North East’s first woman para athlete, was handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh given by the State Government.

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