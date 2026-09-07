3rd UKKA Club Karate State Championships kick off in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 3rd edition of UKAA Club Karate State Championships got under way at Dr. T. Ao Indoor Stadium, Cotton University here on Sunday.

A total of 452 players from 53 different Karate Clubs of all over Assam are participating in the Championship which is being organised by the Unified Karate Association of Asaam (UKKA). The Championship was officially inaugurated by the Director of Students Welfare, Cotton University Dr. Gunendra Chandra Das in presence of Sports officer of Cotton University Dr. Kulen Das, Working President of UKAA Sharmila Deka, General Secretary Nagen Bongjang and others. All the medal winners of the last 10th South Asian Cadet, Junior, U-21 and Senior Karate Championships 2026 held at Dhaka, and 16th Thailand Open Karate Championships 2026 held at Bangkok were felicitated in the inaugural ceremony with a Cash award of Rs. 10000 each. The Championships will be shortlisted Assam Karate team for the upcoming 5th KIO North East Zone Karate Championships 2026 to be held at Shillong in October.

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