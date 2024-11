Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Four bodybuilders from Assam are selected in the Indian squad for the forthcoming WBPF World Bodybuilding and Physique Championship scheduled to be held in Maldives from Wednesday. The selected four bodybuilders are: Sabita Bania, Prakash Pradhan, Subhadeep Baidya and Pabitra Nath.

